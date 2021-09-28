Mt. Vernon Football Bought into Offseason Program, and it’s Paying big Dividends

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re two-thirds of the way, thorough the high school football regular season in the Hoosier State, and there are just two, undefeated teams left in southwest Indiana: Jasper and Mount Vernon -- both Wildcats!

For the Wildcats from Posey County, it’s their best start to a season, since 1990! In head coach Luke Messmer’s third season at the helm, he has his team, in contention for the Pocket Athletic Conference “Big School” division title.

Mount Vernon is getting the job done, with a sound defense, only allowing, on average, 11 points a game, and an offense, who has so many playmakers, it’s impossible to stop them all.

“We’ve just got a really good group of guys who play really hard, and the big key at least we found out Friday night in a tight game, is that they’re out there to play for each other and they care about each other a lot,” said Mt. Vernon head football coach, Luke Messmer.

“I think the biggest key is the investment in the offseason for us. There’s more, so to speak, skin in the game. You’re less likely to surrender, and you’re more likely to play hard and just playing hard for each other because of all the work they put in.”

“What gives us a big advantage is that we have so many guys who can do a lot of things on offense,” said Mt. Vernon senior, Jaden Wilson.

“We’re very deep in a lot of our positions. We’re blessed to have many people who can do many different jobs.”

Mount Vernon will host Gibson Southern in what should be an absolute barnburner, this Friday, and the Pocket’s Big school division title will be on the line.

