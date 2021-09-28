More booths opt out of Fall Festival; half pot info announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The number of booths pulling out of the fall festival has grown to “the mid to upper 20′s.”

That’s according to fall festival officials.

As we reported earlier this month, some of that is due to COVID-19, but officials say some if can be attributed to a lack of volunteers.

They say it’s because the event runs during the week, and most people work.

The 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival starts next week.

The club has announced information about their popular half pot.

Half pot booths will be open during the Fall Festival, Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Saturday, October 9 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The drawing is at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are:

1 for $5

3 for $10

20 for $20

50 for $40

And new this year - 150 for $100

There are no online sales.

