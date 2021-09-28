Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

More booths opt out of Fall Festival; half pot info announced

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The number of booths pulling out of the fall festival has grown to “the mid to upper 20′s.”

That’s according to fall festival officials.

As we reported earlier this month, some of that is due to COVID-19, but officials say some if can be attributed to a lack of volunteers.

They say it’s because the event runs during the week, and most people work.

[Food booths opt out of Fall Festival due to COVID-19]

The 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival starts next week.

The club has announced information about their popular half pot.

Half pot booths will be open during the Fall Festival, Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Saturday, October 9 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The drawing is at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are:

1 for $5

3 for $10

20 for $20

50 for $40

And new this year - 150 for $100

There are no online sales.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Roca Bar North
Roca Bar North closing
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Schnucks announces new hours at stores
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family

Latest News

Green River District reports 14 new COVID deaths, 533 cases since Fri.
No foul play suspected in inmate death at Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Hancock Co. High School recognized by Ky. Dept. of Education
American Red Cross urging for blood donations as supplies run low