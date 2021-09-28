League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana and NAACP host voter registration events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana and the NAACP held two voter registration events Tuesday.

The first one was held at the Patchwork Central from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second was outside the NAACP office on John Street.

“We wanted to celebrate,” said Donna Marvel, a volunteer for the League of Women Voters. “So, that’s why we’re here.”

Volunteers would help any eligible person register to vote. People had to be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indiana driver’s license or state-issued ID card to register.

Marvel said her goal was to help make this process easy for people.

“We want to make sure that there are no barriers to voting, that voting is as easy as possible for our citizens,” Marvel said.

NAACP President Gerald Arnold said that people should vote to honor those who helped pass that right down.

“People fought, they died, so we would have the right to vote,” Arnold said. “And we should keep that hope alive for everyone else coming after us.”

Arnold said this event will only be successful if both of these groups build on this momentum and host more events in the future.

“We make it three people and 10, we make it 15,” Arnold said. “But the effort itself has to continue. So that’s what makes it successful.”

The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana is hosting a women’s march Saturday, October 2.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.