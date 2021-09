EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Voting ends Tuesday for one Tri-State rescue shelter in a contest.

Evansville’s It Takes a Village animal rescue group is in the running for $12,000.

The rescue shelter is currently in the lead in freshpet.com’s contest with more than 6,500.

The winner of the contest will be announced next week.

