Hancock Co. High School recognized by Ky. Dept. of Education

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education recognized seven schools and two school districts for best practices during the 2021 Continuous Improvement Summit.

The only school from our Kentucky area was Hancock County High School.

Officials say each winner was given a $500 check that can be used toward school improvement.

You can find a full list of winners here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.