Ford battery plant will have statewide economic impact

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Ford is bringing a major manufacturing project to Kentucky.

A new electric vehicle battery plant will create 5,000 jobs in Hardin County.

The plant will make lithium-ion batteries for Ford’s new line of electric vehicles.

Ford expects that nearly 40% of it’s global sales will be electric cars by 2030, powered, in part, by the batteries made in Kentucky.

The plant will be built off of I-65 in Glendale and will employ nearly 5,000 Kentuckians.

Along with the new jobs, Ford will be investing $5.8 billion into the plant. That makes it the largest single investment in Kentucky’s economy in the commonwealth’s history.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts told us Tuesday morning that it isn’t just a win for the people of Hardin County, an investment like this is a win for the entire state.

“Ford is a great member of the Kentucky Chamber and really does have a statewide presence. And, so, bringing 5,000 really good, high paying jobs to Hardin County will have a really big regional economic development effect,” Watts said. “It’s not just going to affect the people in Glendale or Elizabethtown, it really is going to be wide reaching and touch the entire state.”

The goal is to have the plant producing batteries as by 2025.

Just a note, those 5,000 new jobs are full time jobs inside the plant, they don’t include the construction of the plant or the supplier and dealership jobs this plant will bring with it.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by officials from Ford and SK Innovations to officially announce the creation of a new battery plant. Watch live above.

