Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce to host 5th drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The clinic will take place at the First Christian Church in Owensboro Thursday, September 30.

The church has partnered with the Green River District Health Department for the clinic, and will be there from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

[Previous Story: Green River District reports 14 new COVID deaths, 533 cases since Fri.]

They say no appointment is required, and the vaccines are free to everyone.

People will receive registration paperwork then pull forward to receive their vaccine, all while remaining in their car. After receiving the vaccine, people will be directed to a parking spot to wait 15 minutes, and will be monitored by a nurse.

All three vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, will be offered, and you only need to bring your photo ID and insurance card. Anyone who chooses to receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be contacted by the health department to schedule their second dose.

They also say free merch will be given away while supplies last.

Any medical questions should be sent to the Green River District Health Department. For any other questions, contact the Chamber.

