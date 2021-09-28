Final inspections set for Deaconess Aquatic Center before ceremony Friday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is getting ready for the opening of the new Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Final inspections are happening this week before Friday’s virtual dedication ceremony.

A virtual dedication is set for this coming Friday at 3:30 in the afternoon on Facebook.

Officials say the pool will be open next Monday, October 4.

The competition pool will be opening at 5 a.m. while the recreation pool is set to open at 9 a.m.

It’s in Garvin Park across the street from Bosse Field.

