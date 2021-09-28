Birthday Club
Cut-a-thon event raises money for Autism Awareness Month

By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For Autism Awareness Month, a hair salon in Evansville hosted a “Cut-a-Thon.”

K.K.’s Hair Today opened on Monday and dedicated all profits made in the store to a family who has a child with autism.

Owner, Kelly Koressel-Henning said they all enjoy helping people.

“Hair dressers are a dime a dozen,” Koressel-Henning said. “Just that people come to us, it’s an honor. So, to be able to give back to the community the way they’ve given to us, it’s a win-win situation, for sure.”

Korressel-Henning also said she only got involved because fellow stylist Liz Faughn suggested it.

The overall project is affiliated with The Association of Stylists and Barbers.

Faughn said the turnout was great, and she liked seeing how enthusiastic customers can be.

“It feels great,” Faughn said. “But I don’t do this for recognition, I don’t do any of this for recognition, it just feels good to give back.”

Faughn also has a personal connection as well.

Her 12-year-old stepson, Aidan is on the autism spectrum.

“He’s an awesome little kid,” Faughn explained. “It’s definitely a super power and not something I feel like holds him back at all.”

Faughn said the funds raised Monday are meant to go towards therapy, and they’ll provide gift cards to help the family find time for themselves.

The people who work at the salon are all independent, but every single one of them went in and donated their money to a family just like Faughn’s

“Knowing that it’s so close to home, of course, it makes such a big difference,” said Koressel-Henning.

Faughn said her favorite thing about the was helping people learn more about autism, and seeing how much people care.

“It’s heartbreaking actually,” Faughn said. “It’s not heartbreaking. It’s so heartfelt that it’s...I don’t know, it makes me want to cry.”

Faughn also said with the money they earned, they reached their $700 fundraising goal.

Donations will still be accepted through the end of the month.

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
'Soup for Bryan' event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
City council approves Habitat for Humanity house grant
K.K.'s Hair Today hosts Cut-a-thon for Autism Awareness Month
City council approves Habitat for Humanity house grant
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
