City council approves Habitat for Humanity house grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city council approved a $300,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity Monday.

The grant comes from casino revenue, and will be used to build 15 new homes in the Jacobsville neighborhood.

City council member Zac Heronemus says “Organizations like habitat are always needing to bundle funds for big projects like this it’s great that Evansville is going to be a partner especially considering the focus area in Jacobsville that they have.”

The properties where the homes will go are former Evansville land bank lots.

