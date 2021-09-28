Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say speed is likely the cause of a one-car crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.
The crash happened on North Red Bank Road near West Haven Drive around 7 p.m.
EPD says the car left the road and hit a utility pole. The impact mangled the car.
The driver and a passenger were taken to Deaconess Midtown hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
