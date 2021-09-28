Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with isolated showers early as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers. High temps will ease into the mid-80s.

