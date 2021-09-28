American Red Cross urging for blood donations as supplies run low

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the American Red Cross say they are seeing emergency blood and platelet shortages.

They say their supplies are at the lowest post-summer levels since 2015.

They say they must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover in order to meet hospital and patient needs.

They need donations of all blood types, especially type O.

Platelet donors are also being urged to make an appointment to overcome this current shortage.

In a press release, Red Cross leaders say donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID cases across the country.

As cases spiked in August, they say blood donors went down about 10%, but blood distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

Find a blood drive near you.

