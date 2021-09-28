Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

American Red Cross urging for blood donations as supplies run low

(KEYC News Now)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the American Red Cross say they are seeing emergency blood and platelet shortages.

They say their supplies are at the lowest post-summer levels since 2015.

They say they must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover in order to meet hospital and patient needs.

They need donations of all blood types, especially type O.

Platelet donors are also being urged to make an appointment to overcome this current shortage.

In a press release, Red Cross leaders say donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID cases across the country.

As cases spiked in August, they say blood donors went down about 10%, but blood distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

Find a blood drive near you.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Roca Bar North
Roca Bar North closing
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a hit and run in Evansville.
Evansville police looking for man reportedly involved in hit & run
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family

Latest News

Hancock Co. High School recognized by Ky. Dept. of Education
Schnucks announces new hours at stores
Final inspections set for Deaconess Aquatic Center before ceremony Friday.
Final inspections set for Deaconess Aquatic Center before ceremony Friday
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in the running for $12K