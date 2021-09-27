Birthday Club
USI looking into Division 1 move

(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say they will begin exploration into feasibility of move to Division I athletics.

Here is the letter sent to USI students, faculty, staff, retirees and alumni Monday afternoon.

USI family,

As you know, the University of Southern Indiana is a proud and longtime member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and Division II athletics with many outstanding achievements, including 10 individual and four team national championships.

Looking to our institution’s future and the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan: Accelerating Impact, I am announcing an exploration into the feasibility of a move to Division I play. The feasibility review will consider a variety of elements including fiscal and facilities requirements and internal and external community support.

The review will not take football into consideration, as this would require investment and facilities that are out of scope at this time.

I want to acknowledge recent reports of announced moves by several Division I schools to other conferences. I am not presently at liberty to discuss what, if any, impact those transitions may have on USI.

This potential move is not one to be taken lightly. There is much to consider. We will be engaging an outside consultant who specializes in these evaluations, undergoing substantial review of the financial requirements and forming a University committee in the coming days. Information gathered will be provided to the USI Board of Trustees for review during their November meeting.

USI has a tradition of being a daring athletic competitor and now is the time to consider where we go from here.

Sincerely,

Ronald S. Rochon, PhD

President

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

