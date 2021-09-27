Roca Bar North closing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roca Bar North is closing after 11 year.

In a post, they said they are closing October 3 after struggling with staffing shortages during the pandemic.

Here is the full post:

Roca Bar North owners and staff would like to thank the Northside Communities for all of your support over the last 11 years. Unfortunately, we have decided to close our doors effective October 3rd. We have continued to struggle with a staffing shortage during Covid 19 and are unable to continue with our daily operations. Please come see us one last time before we close the doors and share your memories!

