Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers

By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities said a man livestreamed his attack on two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old William McClish streamed video over Facebook showing him walk behind a police cruiser, pick up a brick and attack two officers.

The ambush happened in downtown Orlando just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the officers were monitoring the downtown crowd when McClish attacked them.

One officer sustained significant injuries to the face, and the other officer nearly had his eye gouged out, police said.

The attack came just days after two other officers were attacked by a group of teenagers near Camping World Stadium.

While the two incidents are not related, police said the community should be worried about the unprovoked attacks against police.

In a statement, Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in part: “Individuals like this do not belong in our society. Prosecutors and our judicial system must hold them accountable to protect our society and the men and women protecting our communities.”

Rolón said both officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said it took four officers to subdue and arrest McClish.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down KY 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
Gold Star mothers in Owensboro honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan bombings
Gold Star mothers in Owensboro honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan bombings

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured
Ind. residents can apply for internet connectivity program
Daviess Co. Public Library’s annual book sale starts Mon.