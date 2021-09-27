Police investigating stabbing in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A stabbing investigation is underway in Henderson County.

Police say they were called to the Deaconess Henderson Hospital just before 7 Saturday evening.

We’re told a man walked up to the victim in his car on Washington Street and stabbed him twice.

Police say there’s no suspect at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the police or crime stoppers.

