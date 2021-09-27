Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A migrant family from Haiti has found refuge with family of theirs in Evansville, many of whom they’ve never met before.

Noucheka Cadeau has family visiting right now, but there’s a catch:

“I just met them yesterday,” Cadeau says.

They were some of the thousands living under the Del Rio International Bridge Texas. Before the government sent them back to their original countries, they made phone calls to any American relatives they might have, asking if they wanted to take them in. Noosh-ka got their call on Friday.

From there her husband and her sister’s fiancé drove 20 hours one-way to Texas to get them.

She says it can be difficult caring for the needs of people who lost everything, but she’s not complaining.

“It feels good, knowing that it’s a good cause. It doesn’t feel like a burden,” Noosh-ka says.

One of those migrants is Lomoel Moesa. He says he made the trip to provide a better life for his family. The trip wasn’t easy though. Moesa says they went days without eating, days without bathing, they were robbed, threatened, stripped of everything except the clothes on their backs and even saw people die along the way; but now he feels hope for his family’s future.

After what they overcame coming here, Noucheka and her family hope the community will be accepting of them.

“We just hope that they’re welcomed here and treated good and they just want a chance.”

They say they have a court date scheduled for Friday that will determine whether they can work and how they’ll be permitted to stay in the country.

