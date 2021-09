POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting Deputy Bryan Hicks, 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire, is due in court today for his initial hearing.

He’s charged with attempted murder.

Wiltshire is being held in the Warrick County Jail without bond.

