Indiana launches new internet connectivity program

Hoosiers can now apply for a new program aimed at reliable broadband accessibility.

The state launched the Indiana Connectivity Program Monday.

This new program connects residents and businesses with poor internet service to providers, and extends broadband service to under-served and un-served areas.

“This is available for everyone across our whole entire state,” Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Cheryl Musgrave said. “You need to log on and tell the state if you have really poor access to broadband.”

Officials say hearing directly from people about their broadband will help them build a database, allowing them to better address the problem.

“The thing is is that we don’t have a database of who doesn’t have service and to best plan our programs,” Musgrave said. “We need to know who doesn’t have service, where you are, what is the unacceptable level of service that you have, and you can’t get any better.”

Evansville Economic Regional Partnership Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Audrie Burkett explained that this program will help the state correct the federal system of determining which areas have reliable broadband.

“Currently today, if one household within a census block has high quality internet service that entire census block is considered served,” said Burkett. “And it is considered to have internet. So, this program will allow for more transparency for those homeowners to raise their hand and say ‘Hey, I actually need help over here.’”

