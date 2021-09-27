Birthday Club
Ind. residents can apply for internet connectivity program

(WHSV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosiers can apply for Indiana’s Connectivity Program starting Monday.

It can connect residents and businesses that lack internet service with internet service providers.

To apply, just log onto Next Level Connections portal at in.gov/ocra/broadband.

You can also apply by calling the all center at 833-639-8522 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

