Ind. COVID-19 totals indicate 7 new area deaths over the weekend

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

Dashboards are now being updated around 4 p.m. Central, instead of 11 a.m.

The pandemic total in the state is now 954,230 cases and 14,980 deaths.

The map shows 43 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Dubois and Warrick Counties, 10 new cases in Pike County, nine new cases in Posey and Gibson Counties, seven new cases in Perry County, and five new cases in Spencer County,

The state does not give updates over the weekend. The new totals imply there were two new deaths over the weekend in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois, Warrick, Perry, Spencer, and Pike Counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,740 cases, 451 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,823 cases, 124 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,793 cases, 179 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,563 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,643 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,233 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,230 cases, 37 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,140 cases, 41 deaths

