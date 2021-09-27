Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. COVID-19 totals indicate 7 new area deaths over the weekend

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

Dashboards are now being updated around 4 p.m. Central, instead of 11 a.m.

The pandemic total in the state is now 954,230 cases and 14,980 deaths.

The map shows 43 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Dubois and Warrick Counties, 10 new cases in Pike County, nine new cases in Posey and Gibson Counties, seven new cases in Perry County, and five new cases in Spencer County,

The state does not give updates over the weekend. The new totals imply there were two new deaths over the weekend in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois, Warrick, Perry, Spencer, and Pike Counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 30,740 cases, 451 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,823 cases, 124 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 10,793 cases, 179 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,563 cases, 53 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,643 cases, 41 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,233 cases, 107 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,230 cases, 37 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,140 cases, 41 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down KY 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Brian Hicks
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Bryan Hicks

Latest News

Neighborhood Watch
9/27 Neighborhood Watch
Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber
Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber
EPD hosting the Mounted Police Training Academy
EPD hosting the Mounted Police Training Academy
Gov. Beshear updates Kentuckians on Covid Vaccine Booster Recommendations
Gov. Beshear updates Kentuckians on Covid Vaccine Booster Recommendations
Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber
Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber