Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down KY 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Brian Hicks
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Bryan Hicks

Latest News

Neighborhood Watch
9/27 Neighborhood Watch
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines
Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber
Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber
EPD hosting the Mounted Police Training Academy
EPD hosting the Mounted Police Training Academy
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial