Evansville police looking for man reportedly involved in hit & run
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they are looking for a man involved in a reported hit and run.
They say that incident happened at Storage Express on Tippecanoe Drive on September 17.
Authorities say the vehicle involved appears to be a Toyota Sienna.
If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call EPD at 812-436-7941.
