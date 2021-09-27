Birthday Club
Evansville police looking for man reportedly involved in hit & run

Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a hit and run in Evansville.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they are looking for a man involved in a reported hit and run.

They say that incident happened at Storage Express on Tippecanoe Drive on September 17.

Authorities say the vehicle involved appears to be a Toyota Sienna.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call EPD at 812-436-7941.

