EPD hosting the Mounted Police Training Academy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two-week training course is to help teach officers how to safely police from horseback.

Evansville Police Department is hosting the Mounted Police Training Academy for officers from all over the country.

By the end of the course, trainers say officers will have a deeper skill set on how to use horse patrol when it might be needed in the community.

EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett says, “There’s nothing really close, so to have them come in here and be able to do this at the Vanderburgh County 4-H is just big for us, its big for the other agencies that are attending as well.”

The course wraps up next Thursday. You can see EPD mounted patrol out and about at the fall festival.

