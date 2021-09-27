Birthday Club
Daviess Co. Public Library's annual book sale starts Mon.

By 14 News Staf
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library’s annual book sale kicks off.

It begins Monday and runs through this Sunday at the Library.

Officials say you can buy bags for $5 and fill them with as many books as it will hold.

They will also have t-shirts and tote bags for sale.

The funds will go toward sponsoring programs and special events hosted by the Davies County Public Library.

