Daviess Co. Public Library’s annual book sale starts Mon.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library’s annual book sale kicks off.
It begins Monday and runs through this Sunday at the Library.
Officials say you can buy bags for $5 and fill them with as many books as it will hold.
They will also have t-shirts and tote bags for sale.
The funds will go toward sponsoring programs and special events hosted by the Davies County Public Library.
