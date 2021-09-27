Cut-a-thon underway at K. K.’s Hair Today & Barber

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cut-a-thon is underway at K.K.’s Hair Today where money is being raised for a special cause.

They say the event is for Autism Awareness Month, and this is the stylist and barbers’ way of helping families who are affected by autism.

Rather than raising money for the organization, they choose an Evansville family that they know can use some extra help.

The event is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

K.K’s would normally be closed on Monday, but the cut-a-thon is meant to help meet their $700 funding goal.

One of the stylist Liz Faughn whose stepson has autism, says the money can mean a lot to a family raising someone with autism.

“The money we raise goes towards ABA therapy, sometimes it goes towards gift cards to help mom. TO help mom have a moment to herself and just be able to enjoy life. And anything that the kid needs. If he needs clothes, shoes whatever,” Faughn says.

Officials say they have already made $600 to give to the family that’s been chosen.

Walk-ins are welcome, and they’re also hosting a raffle with gift baskets for the winner.

