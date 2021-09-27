Challenger Baseball League holds opening day for 2021 fall season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Highland Challenger Baseball League has given children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball since 2014, and they threw out the first pitch for their 2021 fall season on Sunday.

These kids really gave everything they got and when watching them, people can really see the joy they have for the game. They were assisted by members of the Olney Central baseball and softball teams, as each participant gets a buddy to help them play.

14 Sports spoke with one player who’s been in the Challenger League for five years, and she truly loves every second of it.

“They include me, and they include me as a part of the team, and not only that, but they also include me as in they fit my needs and they are just really good about making it feel as if I was on a regular team,” Challenger League participant Ali Shanks said. “I have friends on this team, and every single time they hit, they are grinning from ear to ear, and it makes me so happy.”

The fall league plays every Sunday, and trophy day is on the last day of the season on Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.