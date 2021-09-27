Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Challenger Baseball League holds opening day for 2021 fall season

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Highland Challenger Baseball League has given children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball since 2014, and they threw out the first pitch for their 2021 fall season on Sunday.

These kids really gave everything they got and when watching them, people can really see the joy they have for the game. They were assisted by members of the Olney Central baseball and softball teams, as each participant gets a buddy to help them play.

14 Sports spoke with one player who’s been in the Challenger League for five years, and she truly loves every second of it.

“They include me, and they include me as a part of the team, and not only that, but they also include me as in they fit my needs and they are just really good about making it feel as if I was on a regular team,” Challenger League participant Ali Shanks said. “I have friends on this team, and every single time they hit, they are grinning from ear to ear, and it makes me so happy.”

The fall league plays every Sunday, and trophy day is on the last day of the season on Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down KY 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson
New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success

Latest News

NCAA Women's Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Women’s Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Men's Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Men’s Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Women's Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Women's Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Men's Soccer: Lewis vs. USI
NCAA Men's Soccer: Lewis vs. USI