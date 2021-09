HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Hopkins County will be working on a US 41 Bridge in Nortonville.

That’s both northbound and southbound lanes, between CSX Railroad and Pennyrile Parkway.

Temporary stoplights will be up.

The speed limit will be 55 in the work zone.

The work is expected to last about a month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.