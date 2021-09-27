Breezy & Warmer
Summer like weather returns
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a cool week, temps will surge above normal this week. Clear this morning with lows in the upper 50s. Generous sunshine as temps surge into the low to mid-80s behind southerly winds. Breezy this afternoon with winds gusting 20-25 miles per hour. Tonight, mainly clear as lows drop into mid-60s.
Tuesday, sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.
Wednesday, mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.