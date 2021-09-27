Birthday Club
Breezy & warm start to the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and breezy conditions kicked off Monday. South winds will bring a little more tropical flavor to the atmosphere in the week ahead. Sunny, warm and more humid for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible from Thursday through the weekend, with the best chances for rain on Friday and Saturday. Highs will drop back into the 70s and lows return to the lower 60s by the end of the week.

Sunny, warm and breezy Monday