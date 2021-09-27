Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro early October

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will be welcoming their first round of Afghan refugees as early as next week.

The International Center in Owensboro will coordinate the transition of the refugees from Afghanistan to the United States.

Refuge International of Owensboro partners with the International Center to help with more of the daily needs of the refugees.

“Refuge International partners with local churches to assist refugees and immigrants with English language learning, homework help and a variety of daily practical needs,” Director of Refuge International Owensboro, Natalie Gunderson said.

There are a lot of things to learn about America when people first come here. Refuge International’s mission is to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Typically, the biggest struggle for refugees is learning how to speak English.

“With modern technology, we can use translation apps to have conversations,” Gunderson said. “We help with a variety of things. How to use the bus system, how to start earning credit, how to do your homework, how to learn English and so much more.”

Refuge International pairs refugee families with families from the Owensboro community to help them adjust.

“We’ve already had people from church families willing to open their homes for temporary housing,” Gunderson said. “Even Owensboro businesses are excited to incorporate these families into our community.”

Gunderson says the Owensboro community has a great reputation for welcoming refugees and immigrants.

To find out more about Refuge International or to become a volunteer, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down KY 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Brian Hicks
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Bryan Hicks

Latest News

Indiana launches new internet connectivity program
Indiana launches new internet connectivity program
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family
Neighborhood Watch
9/27 Neighborhood Watch
Indiana launches new internet connectivity program
Indiana launches new internet connectivity program