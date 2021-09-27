Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro early October

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will be welcoming their first round of Afghan refugees as early as next week.

The International Center in Owensboro will coordinate the transition of the refugees from Afghanistan to the United States.

Refuge International of Owensboro partners with the International Center to help with more of the daily needs of the refugees.

“Refuge International partners with local churches to assist refugees and immigrants with English language learning, homework help and a variety of daily practical needs,” Director of Refuge International Owensboro, Natalie Gunderson said.

There are a lot of things to learn about America when people first come here. Refuge International’s mission is to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Typically, the biggest struggle for refugees is learning how to speak English.

“With modern technology, we can use translation apps to have conversations,” Gunderson said. “We help with a variety of things. How to use the bus system, how to start earning credit, how to do your homework, how to learn English and so much more.”

Refuge International pairs refugee families with families from the Owensboro community to help them adjust.

“We’ve already had people from church families willing to open their homes for temporary housing,” Gunderson said. “Even Owensboro businesses are excited to incorporate these families into our community.”

Gunderson says the Owensboro community has a great reputation for welcoming refugees and immigrants.

To find out more about Refuge International or to become a volunteer, visit their website here.

