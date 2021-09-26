UE women’s soccer battles back to earn draw with Drake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Falling a goal behind in the second half, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team scored late and held strong defensively to earn a 1-1 draw with Drake on Saturday afternoon at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

Seniors Emily Wolak and Alex Eyler played crucial parts in Evansville’s comeback, scoring the goal and providing the assist on the equalizing goal in the 81st minute. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Michaela Till played strong between the posts, recording six saves in the draw.

Both teams had spells of possession in the opening 20 minutes of action with the Aces possessing the ball in their attacking third for much of the middle portion of the opening half. In the 24th minute, Evansville was given a great opportunity just at the top of the 18. The ensuing free kick found the back of the net, but a mistake nullified the free kick on a foul for Evansville. The opportunities continued for the Aces as a handball inside the box earned UE a penalty in the 27th minute. Senior Abby Phelps stepped to the spot and smashed the PK to the left of the keeper, but Drake’s Kelsie Stone dove and punched the ball away and out for a corner. The scoreless first 45 minutes saw nine total shots between the two teams with Evansville owning a slight 5-4 advantage.

Drake came out of the half on the attack, but the Aces defense did well to hold off the Bulldogs. In the 64th minute after a run of fresh substitutions, Drake opened the scoring in the match. The Bulldogs Olivia Bruce recorded a shot from inside the box that was saved by Till, but bounced to Rachel Panther who let another shot go, finding the back of the net. Evansville battled to equalize the match, but was out-shot 11-2 in the second 45 minutes. As has been true all season, the Aces capitalized on the opportunities they earned. In the 81st minute, Alex Eyler tip-toed her way along the touchline, sliding past two Bulldog defenders to find space in the attacking third. Eyler wasted little time and whipped-in a cross that entered the box. Wolak headed Eyler’s cross, flicking it to the far post and away from Stone to tie the match at one.

In overtime, both teams attempted to create chances, but both defenses shined, allowing just two shots on goal that Till saved as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The match represented the fifth time this season that Evansville has battled back from a deficit to earn either a win or draw.

Evansville returns to the pitch on Wednesday when the Aces host Loyola Chicago at 4 PM at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

