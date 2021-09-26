Birthday Club
UE volleyball drops MVC opener at Indiana State

Aces hit the road again next weekend
d(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three University of Evansville volleyball players finished with double figure kills, but it was Indiana State earning the victory, taking a 3-0 decision over the Purple Aces at ISU Arena.

Alondra Vazquez and Melanie Feliciano recorded 12 kills each while Giulia Cardona had 10 in her Missouri Valley Conference debut. Taya Haffner had 29 assists while Cardona paced UE with 13 digs.

Set 1

Evansville stormed out to a 9-2 lead in the opening set with Melanie Feliciano adding a pair of kills before a service ace by Blakeley Freeman cemented the lead. The advantage for UE held strong at seven points when a Cardona kill pushed it to a 18-11 contest. ISU never gave up, storming back with an 11-4 rally to tie it up. Kills from Vazquez and Cardona gave the Aces set point, up 24-22, but the tables turned just as fast when the Sycamores countered with four in a row to take the set by a 26-24 final.

Set 2

Neither team led by more than two tallies in the opening moments of the second set, but that changed when a Madeline Williams kill made it a 12-9 game. From there, Indiana State slowly added to its lead. Another kill pushed the lead to 18-13 before UE got within four thanks to a Vazquez kill. The Sycamores held off the Aces to take a 2-0 edge with a 25-19 win.

Set 3

In game three, the Aces tied it up at 3-3 on a Cardona kill, but Indiana State took control with an 11-1 stretch to put the game out of reach at 14-4. Over the remainder of the match, the Aces were unable to get within less than nine tallies before Indiana State clinched the match with a 25-13 decision.

Evansville remains on the road next weekend with road matches at Loyola and Valparaiso.

