Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson County this week.

According to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet, traffic on U.S. Highway 60 near the Spottsville Bridge will be rerouted along with a short temporary diversion that runs adjacent to the highway, starting Monday.

Officials say two lanes will be in place for two-way traffic.

The change will last for several months as crews continue to work on the new bridge, which will likely be finished sometime in 2022.

