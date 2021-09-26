Birthday Club
Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday

Traffic Alert: Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson County this week.

According to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet, traffic on U.S. Highway 60 near the Spottsville Bridge will be rerouted along with a short temporary diversion that runs adjacent to the highway, starting Monday.

Officials say two lanes will be in place for two-way traffic.

The change will last for several months as crews continue to work on the new bridge, which will likely be finished sometime in 2022.

