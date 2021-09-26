Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sunny, warm and breezy Monday

9/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a chilly start in the 40s this morning, our temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the southwest.

We will fall back through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and warmer. Our winds will be from the southwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. That will send our temperatures surging through the 60s and the 70s during the morning, breaking into the lower 80s by lunchtime, and topping out in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

While Monday will be the windiest day of the week, that flow of warm, southerly air will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our wind direction will gradually change through the second half of the week, sending slightly cooler air in from the east-northeast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday, around 80° Friday, and mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

We will also see a few more clouds through the latter half of the week, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. However, in general, our weather is still looking mostly sunny and dry through the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down KY 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson
New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success

Latest News

9/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warmer start to the week
14 First Alert 9/25 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/25 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/25 at 6pm
14 First Alert 9/25 at 6pm
9/23 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
A few showers Saturday morning, sunny and warmer Sunday