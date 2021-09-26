Sunny, warm and breezy Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a chilly start in the 40s this morning, our temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the southwest.

We will fall back through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and warmer. Our winds will be from the southwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. That will send our temperatures surging through the 60s and the 70s during the morning, breaking into the lower 80s by lunchtime, and topping out in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

While Monday will be the windiest day of the week, that flow of warm, southerly air will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our wind direction will gradually change through the second half of the week, sending slightly cooler air in from the east-northeast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday, around 80° Friday, and mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

We will also see a few more clouds through the latter half of the week, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. However, in general, our weather is still looking mostly sunny and dry through the next seven days.

