‘Soup for Bryan’ event raises money for Posey Co. deputy shot last weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been one week since Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in New Harmony.

On Saturday, Leroy’s Tavern in Evansville used their free soup Saturday tradition to help raise money for Deputy Hicks and his family.

A $5 donation would give customers a bowl of homemade chili, as well as a peanut butter and honey sandwich. The owner of Leroy’s Tavern made 45 gallons of chili for the event, and it was all gone by mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The owner says their parking lot has been packed all day with people eager to donate.

Ownership also says they are hoping to make it easier for Deputy Hicks and his family by focusing on him, rather than their finances.

”And it is very emotional because we know that it’s very important when someone is critically wounded or critically ill - that the family has time to process all that,” Terri Carl, owner of Leroy’s Tavern said. “And the last thing they need to do is worry about financial need.”

Restaurant management says they have not taken the time to count the money they have collected yet, but they are hoping it will be a big help and a big surprise to Deputy Hicks and his family.

Along with the donations from customers, they also donated 10 percent of their earnings on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

