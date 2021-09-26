Panthers Soccer Wins a Wild one in Overtime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer was golden on Saturday night, picking-up a 5-4 come from behind victory over Malone in overtime. Adrian Stokke converted the game-winner, his third score of the night. The Panthers played a man down over the final 17 minutes of the match and came away with a Great Midwest victory.

Like in the previous four contests, the Panthers (1-3, 1-2 GMAC) fell behind in the early minutes. The Pioneers (0-8, 0-4 GMAC) scored in the fifth and 14th minute, taking a commanding 2-0 lead. Calum Newson got the Panthers on the board in the 20th minute with his third goal of the season. Newson deflected a Brendan Wright pass into the bottom left corner of the Pioneer net.

In the 31st minute, the Pioneers added another goal to return a two-goal advantage. However, the Panthers produced a furious final five minutes of the half as Stokke scored in the 40th minute while Declan Sandifer recorded his first goal of the season in the 43rd minute.

Off a throw-in from Jake Peveler, Santiago Henrich touched a pass into the middle of the field to Sandifer who beat Malone keeper Logan Smith. Sandifer’s shot sailed into the corner of the net to tie the match at intermission.

Malone again took the advantage in the 71st minute as Ryan Dean scored the go-ahead goal. Stokke found the equalizer in the 78th minute as Elijah Easterday found him off the corner kick for his second goal of the game.

After a near miss by the Pioneers at the start of overtime, Max Wawrin’s throw-in found Newson who connected with Stokke who knocked in the game-winner in the 92nd minute. The goal was the third for Stokke on the night and fourth of the season. Wawrin finished the match with two assists. Ben Burkeen received his first start in goal and made one save in earning his first win for the Panthers.

The Panthers are looking forward to a rematch with Findlay on Thursday. The match is schedule to start at 3 PM CT.

