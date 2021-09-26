North Girls Golf Wins Record, Eighth Straight Regional Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spots to the state finals were on the line Saturday, at the IHSAA Girls Golf Regionals at Washington’s Country Oaks Golf Club. North came in as the favorite, after a record-setting sectional championship performance, and they did not disappoint.

The Lady Huskies defend their regional title, by shooting a total of 293. It’s a state record, eighth straight regional crown, for North. Castle’s team will join them at state, as they shot 312, to finish in second place.

Floyd Central is the third and final team going to state from the Washington regional, as they shot 322. Locally, the next highest teams were Jasper, in seventh, Gibson Southern in eighth, and Mater Dei in ninth.

Individually, Mater Dei’s Emily Gagnon will be going to state as an individual without a team, after shooting a 10-over, 82, and then coming out on top, in a playoff.

North’s Faith Johnson had the low round of the day, with an impressive, 3-under, 69.

The state finals are next Friday and Saturday, at Prairie View Golf Club, in Carmel.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.