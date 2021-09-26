Birthday Club
Gold Star mothers in Owensboro honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan bombings

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a special day of remembrance in Owensboro on Sunday to honor the 13 service members recently killed in Afghanistan.

The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization placed 13 pairs of combat boots at the Gold Star Families Monument to honor those 13 soldiers, who were killed by suicide bombers at the Kabul airport.

Sunday is Gold Star Mother’s Day, which recognizes those who have lost a son or daughter in combat.

13 pairs of boots, along with flags and silk yellow roses, will be displayed at the Gold Star Monument at Smother’s Park this weekend.

“This right here now is I think awesome that they’re putting out and letting people know, what our veterans have done for us,” Jessie Hettinger, president of the VFW Auxiliary Club said. “All of these 13 lives were under the age, I think the oldest one was 31 and all of them was younger than that. This is something to very much think about and to remember. It really touched me because they are letting them know, that they are not forgotten.”

