Early goals doom UE Men’s Soccer on the road at MSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming back from two early goals, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team scored late in the first half, but could not find the equalizer in a 2-1 road loss at Missouri State on Saturday evening in Springfield, Mo.

”Winning on the road in The Valley is difficult. Missouri State is no exception,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “They’re a very good team who put us under pressure early. In matches like this we have to be switched on and execute our game plan for 90 minutes. We dug ourselves a hole but we were able to get back in the match and create chances after the first 20 minutes. We go into the next portion of Valley play after getting one point off the top two teams in the preseason poll. Now, we have to take care of those matches in front of us and continue to work towards the goals we have set as a team.“

Freshman Oliver Hald scored the first goal of his collegiate career, helping push Evansville closer in the 43rd minute, getting an assist from Francesco Brunetti. In goal for the Aces, redshirt junior Jacob Madden made six saves on the evening, facing 18 Missouri State shots.

Missouri State opened the match on the offensive, recording early shots and getting on the board first. The Bears scored in the ninth minute to open the scoring as Aadne Bruseth found the back of the net off an assist from Adrian Barosen. Madden made three more saves for the Aces before the home side added another goal, scoring in the 29th minute as Jack Denton doubled the Bears lead.

Evansville proved to be resilient, responding to the second Missouri State goal in the final minutes of the half. With less than three minutes remaining before the break, Francesco Brunetti sent a pass to Oliver Hald, who finished past the keeper to halve the Bears lead at the half.

After converting on its one shot in the first 45 minutes, Evansville generated three opportunities in the second half. Fifth-year senior Davis Peck was the first Ace in the second half to record a shot, put his attempt off the right post in the 52nd minute. In the 78th minute, Hald nearly doubled his collegiate goal total, aiming for the middle of goal, but his shot was saved by the Bears’ Michael Creek. The final shot of the match for Evansville came with just eight minute remaining as sophomore Pablo Guillen had a shot miss high as the Aces battled, but fell to Missouri State, 2-1.

Evansville is back at Arad McCutchan Stadium on Wednesday night with a showdown against SIUE scheduled for a 7:30 PM kickoff in Evansville.

