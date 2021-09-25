Traffic Alert: 176 near MCHS East Campus in Greenville shutdown

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department has shutdown 176 near the old MCHS East Campus to all traffic due to a car crash Saturday.

Officials say KSP reconstruction crews are working the accident, and to avoid the area at all costs. Traffic is being detoured into Greenville, through Jernigan’s Chapel Road, and onto State Route 1163.

At around 7:30 a.m. GFD was called to a car crash with unknown injuries. Officials say when GFD arrived both cars involved were off road with heavy front end damage.

Officials also say there were multiple injuries, and air ambulance helicopters were requested but unable to fly due to weather. Six ambulances were called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.

GFD says those people are in critical but stable condition.

GFD is still on scene with Drakesboro and Beechmont.

