Sunny and warmer start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just as we expected, a line of showers moved through the Tri-State along with a weak cold front this morning. Most of that rain fell between 4 and 8 a.m. with rain totals of approximately 0.1″ in most locations. The clouds then cleared between 9 a.m. and noon, and the second half of the day has been absolutely beautiful with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine!

Our temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday morning under clear and calm conditions.

On Sunday, our winds will start to flow in from the south-southwest at around 5 to 9 mph, pushing slightly warmer air up into the Tri-State. Our temperatures will climb out of the 50s and through the 60s Sunday morning, breaking into the low to mid 70s by lunchtime before topping out in the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

That southwesterly breeze really kicks in on Monday with winds around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. That push of warm, southerly air along with sunny skies will send our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday.

Our wind direction will gradually shift around to the east-northeast for the second half of the week, and our temperatures will drop back just a couple degrees each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, lower 80s Thursday, around 80° Friday and upper 70s Saturday. Our weather will remain dry and mostly sunny throughout the week, but we may see just a few more clouds on Thursday.

