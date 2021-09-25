Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamud Abdikadir.
Chloe Randolph’s killer sentenced in Henderson
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues
Theft suspect
EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
The Frontlines of COVID: Inside the ICU

Latest News

The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
Dubois County schools adopt new mask guidelines
Dubois County schools adopt new mask guidelines
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals
Henderson community reacts to CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer booster shot
Henderson community reacts to CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer booster shot