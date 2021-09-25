Dispatch: Shots fired near Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms shots fired in the Upper Mount Vernon Road and Halsey Avenue area Saturday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m. dispatch responded to a shots fired call.
Officials say the victim has a superficial gunshot wound, and is speaking with detectives about the situation.
Other details like the exact time of the shooting are unclear at this time.
This is a developing story.
