Dispatch: Shots fired near Upper Mount Vernon Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms shots fired in the Upper Mount Vernon Road and Halsey Avenue area Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. dispatch responded to a shots fired call.

Officials say the victim has a superficial gunshot wound, and is speaking with detectives about the situation.

Other details like the exact time of the shooting are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.

