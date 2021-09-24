Wine Walk coming to Evansville Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wine Walk takes place Friday night in downtown Evansville.

That’s happening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street.

The wine is coming from Oliver Winery in Bloomington.

There will also be shopping, live music, activities, and be sure to bring your camera for photo ops.

Tickets are $15 per person online and go up to $20 at the event.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.