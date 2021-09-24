Sunshine, Slightly Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and comfortable today as high temps climb into the mid-70s after only reaching 71-degrees on Thursday. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Not as cool with low temps in the mid-50s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the morning then skies becoming sunny during the afternoon. High temps in the mid-70s behind northerly winds. Saturday night, mostly clear and chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday, sunny skies, and slightly warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

