OUCC recommends smaller water treatment plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the deadline for the city to respond to the Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor report, suggesting the Water & Sewer Utility should build a smaller water treatment plant.

The city wants the plant to process 50 million gallons per day.

The budget would pay for demolishing and relocating the city garage to make way for a new headquarter.

The state agency recommends a smaller facility, about 40 million gallons per day, and a reduced budget for demolition and relocation.

The state suggests a portion of the project should not be funded by a rate hike.

If an agreement can not be reached, then the proposal will go to an evidentiary hearing scheduled for October 27 in Indianapolis.

