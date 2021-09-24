Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

OUCC recommends smaller water treatment plant

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the deadline for the city to respond to the Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor report, suggesting the Water & Sewer Utility should build a smaller water treatment plant.

The city wants the plant to process 50 million gallons per day.

The budget would pay for demolishing and relocating the city garage to make way for a new headquarter.

The state agency recommends a smaller facility, about 40 million gallons per day, and a reduced budget for demolition and relocation.

The state suggests a portion of the project should not be funded by a rate hike.

If an agreement can not be reached, then the proposal will go to an evidentiary hearing scheduled for October 27 in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamud Abdikadir.
Chloe Randolph’s killer sentenced in Henderson
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
The Frontlines of COVID: Inside the ICU
Theft suspect
EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards
Evansville man facing 12-year sentence for dealing synthetic marijuana
Evansville man facing 12-year sentence for dealing synthetic marijuana
Paul Wiltshire
New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy

Latest News

Halloween fun kicks off at Holiday World this weekend.
Halloween fun kicks off at Holiday World this weekend
Friday Sunrise Headlines 9/24
Friday Sunrise Headlines
OUCC recommends smaller water treatment plant
OUCC recommends smaller water treatment plant
Halloween fun kicks off at Holiday World this weekend.
Halloween fun kicks off at Holiday World this weekend