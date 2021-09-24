Non-profits gift play set to Utica boy battling cystic fibrosis

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - One Utica boy’s dreams came true Thursday with the help of some non-profit organizations.

Bradlyn Leach loves racing dirt bikes and playing football, but in his down time he has to do treatments for his cystic fibrosis.

On Thursday, he was surprised with a one-of-a-kind pirate play set.

Make-a-Wish Foundation and Owensboro’s Nicky Hayden Foundation teamed up to get it for him.

“It’s more than we could ask for,” Michael Leach, Bradlyn’s dad said. “They nailed it right to a T, everything that he wanted.”

Bradlyn’s mom, Brooklyn Howard, says he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at two weeks old.

It’s a life-threatening disease that harms the lungs, making it hard to breathe.

“It was definitely different being new parents,” Howard said. “We took it on though, we learned everything we could. We had to start doing a bunch of different breathing treatments, once he got older he started medication.”

Bradlyn has to wear a vest twice a day to shake the mucus from his lungs.

His parents say the treatments take a lot out of him, but seeing him play, you wouldn’t even know it.

“He’s just really outgoing,” Howard said. “He just wants to do everything. So, we let him do it.”

Organizers at The Nicky Hayden Foundation came out for the special moment.

“Once I read his story, you know it really hit home, and I really felt it in my heart, the whole family,” Nicky Hayden said. “We had to make it happen.”

“It means the world to me,” Howard said. “It’s something I would never be able to do for him.”

