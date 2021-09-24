Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The owner of Hometown Roots and Roast Coffee Bar will be opening a new restaurant, Homer’s Barbecue.

Officials say it will be a fast and casual counter service location that will serve lunch and dinner. They will specialize in smoked meats while also providing craft sides, beer and cocktails.

Owner, Casey Todd says he named the restaurant after his great grandfather who had a passion for barbecue.

“It’s something that has been in my family for a while. Certainly a passion of mine as well. So it was a perfect fit. You know when it came to barbecue its kind of a void in the market,” Todd also says.

Todd hopes to bring an open air concept to the restaurant and include outdoor seating as well. They are hoping to open some time in late October.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamud Abdikadir.
Chloe Randolph’s killer sentenced in Henderson
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues
Theft suspect
EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
The Frontlines of COVID: Inside the ICU

Latest News

Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success
EWSU stands by decision for larger water treatment plant; OUCC recommends smaller facility
EWSU stands by decision for larger water treatment plant; OUCC recommends smaller facility
New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson
New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success
Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success