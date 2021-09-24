New restaurant opening in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The owner of Hometown Roots and Roast Coffee Bar will be opening a new restaurant, Homer’s Barbecue.

Officials say it will be a fast and casual counter service location that will serve lunch and dinner. They will specialize in smoked meats while also providing craft sides, beer and cocktails.

Owner, Casey Todd says he named the restaurant after his great grandfather who had a passion for barbecue.

“It’s something that has been in my family for a while. Certainly a passion of mine as well. So it was a perfect fit. You know when it came to barbecue its kind of a void in the market,” Todd also says.

Todd hopes to bring an open air concept to the restaurant and include outdoor seating as well. They are hoping to open some time in late October.

